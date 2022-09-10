Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

