TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for about 3.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $106,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFII. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.