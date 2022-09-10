The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

