The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Clorox Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $148.16 on Monday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

