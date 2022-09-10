The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

