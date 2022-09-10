The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

