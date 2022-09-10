The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $85.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 99,731 shares.The stock last traded at $67.55 and had previously closed at $69.24.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,296,800.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

