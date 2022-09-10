The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

