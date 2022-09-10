The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,900,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 278,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

KHC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

