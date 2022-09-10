The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $13.45 Average PT from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

