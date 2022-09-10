The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $109,620.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,130,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,755,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.