The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $271,800.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,643,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

