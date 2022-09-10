The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG opened at $139.96 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 563,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

