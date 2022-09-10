The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 758,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,470,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,020,000 after buying an additional 601,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.