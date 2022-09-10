The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $139.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

