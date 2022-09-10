The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

