The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $560,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.