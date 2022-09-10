The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

RealReal Stock Up 13.6 %

RealReal stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

