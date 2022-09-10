The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

