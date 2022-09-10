The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 276,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $3,552,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

