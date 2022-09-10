The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $86,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of SO opened at $79.52 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

