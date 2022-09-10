The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman Sells 50,282 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.