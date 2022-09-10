Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 4,932 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $13,415.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,843 shares in the company, valued at $910,772.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OppFi Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

