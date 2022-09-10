Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $662.07.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $569.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

