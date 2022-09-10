Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0587 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $310.97 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00095205 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00073978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032956 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008135 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008927 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
