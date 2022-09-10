TheVig Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One TheVig coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TheVig has a market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,390.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About TheVig

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

