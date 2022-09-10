Thisoption (TONS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,841.00

Thisoption (TONS) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded up 182.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $435,805.19 and $1,841.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00788677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020101 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Thisoption Profile
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io.
Thisoption Coin Trading
