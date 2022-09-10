Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $10,892.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter (CRYPTO:XRUNE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

