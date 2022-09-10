Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. TEGNA makes up 1.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 216.7% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,357.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 420,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 128.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605,500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in TEGNA by 596.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 396,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 339,176 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

