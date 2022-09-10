Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

