Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

