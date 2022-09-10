Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 26,000 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Intersect ENT accounts for about 0.8% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

About Intersect ENT

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

