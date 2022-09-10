Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $366,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,364 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.73 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

