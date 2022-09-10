Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Shell Midstream Partners makes up about 3.1% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SHLX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

