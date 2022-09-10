Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $351,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Leslie’s accounts for 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

LESL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

