Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 226,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,185,000. Cerner accounts for about 23.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerner by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after buying an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

