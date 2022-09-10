Tim Weller Purchases 652 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £176.04 ($212.71).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tim Weller purchased 583 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £169.07 ($204.29).

On Monday, July 4th, Tim Weller purchased 690 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £172.50 ($208.43).

Capita stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Friday. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.35.

Capita Company Profile

CPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

