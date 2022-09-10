Tokenbox (TBX) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Tokenbox (TBX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $52,915.66 and approximately $11.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tokenbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market.Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform.”

