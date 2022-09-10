TokenSwap (TP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $3,866.27 and $17,803.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

TokenSwap is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

