Tokocrypto One Day Volume Reaches $3.41 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $30.58 million and $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto (TKO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

