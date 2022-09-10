Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 3.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.5 %

TOL stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

