Toncoin Trading Up 30.6% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00008808 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $19.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.