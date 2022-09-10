Toncoin Trading Up 30.6% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00008808 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $19.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
