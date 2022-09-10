Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Raised to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance
Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.06.
