Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Raised to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

