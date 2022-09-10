Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,270 shares of company stock worth $1,407,014 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

