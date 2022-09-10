Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMLF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

