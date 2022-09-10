Traders Buy High Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Put Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 33,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 22,750 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

