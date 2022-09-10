Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zumiez Put Options (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,517 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zumiez by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

