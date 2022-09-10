Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zumiez Put Options (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,517 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.
Zumiez Price Performance
NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zumiez
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.