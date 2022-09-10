Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $14,012.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

