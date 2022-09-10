Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Critical Survey

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trevali Mining and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 3 3 0 0 1.50 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $0.87, suggesting a potential upside of 441.67%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trevali Mining and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07 Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79%

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Atlas Copco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.