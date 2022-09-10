Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Buys £148,500 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £148,500 ($179,434.51).

Triad Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.31.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

